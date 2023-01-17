 Skip to content

CounterAttack update for 17 January 2023

Minor Update 1.0.8r263

Build 10336804

Fixes
Fixed lobby ready sync issue
Fixed 'Latency Escalation' not applying correctly
Lowered "R" intro volume
Fixed Lively Pilot visual bug with OnGetLife attachments

