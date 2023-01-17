[STORY MODE]

New character - Ivy the vampire

[CHALLENGE MODE]

Modified and added a few monster skills

Modified and added a few relic effects

Modified and added a few item effects

Modified and added a few events

Replaced some monster portraits with official ones

Added new character to the mode - Lynn and Caiyun

[KNOWN ISSUE]

To all Korean-speaking players, we apologize that due to the pandemic, we can't finish the Korean localization work in time; we have to fill in the untranslated parts with English text temporarily. We're very sorry that we have to do things this way; we promise to update the script as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.

During the development of "Mirror 2", the dev team was affected by "Force Majeure"(that's all we're allowed to say about this). One of the consequences of this is that the product Mirror 2: Project X did not meet the expectation of some customers. We're deeply aware of the mistakes that we made, but damage has been done, and no matter what we do now can reverse that. We humbly accept every word you've said to us, and would like to apologize again.

In addition, Mirror 2: Project Z was renamed to Novastella island because we accepted your suggestion not to use the name "Mirror" on products to avoid future misunderstandings.

We understand that it'll be hard to convince anyone of this, but the truth is the truth, and it's the best we can do.

We also promised to give an additional discount when purchasing Novastella Island to those who have Mirror 2: Project X in their library. After communicating with staff from Valve, we decided to realize this by releasing a bundle. If you have Mirror 2: Project X in your library, please purchase Novastella Island using the bundle below; it'll give an extra discount.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29528

Explantion of the refund project of Mirror 2: Project X

To allow customers who've played over 2 hours or owned the game for over 14 days to refund, we started a refund project from September 30, 2022, to October 31, 2022.

We're at 12% in terms of total progress. It takes a lot of time to review the submitted requests. We're actively processing the requests, but it's still going to take a lot of time.

If you haven't received the refund, please check the link below. If the request fails the review, please refer to the entries on the web page and check for problems.

https://refund-plan.mirror-2.com/refund_plan

Adventure house-construction simulation game - Novastella Island is officially released!

Accidentally traveled to an island in another universe, you decided to collect resources and make tools to find a way home. But you'll also lead an amazing life, make some friends with the local Lilles, build a home, and reform the island while finding a way back.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2096310/

Virtual dancing simulator app - DancingSim is officially released!

DancingSim is a mini-tool for watching virtual characters dance, with built-in characters, costumes, animation resources, and customizable scenes. It supports Workshop and you can import characters, animations, and background music as you wish.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2238890/