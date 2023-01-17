 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Naev update for 17 January 2023

Naev 0.10.3 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10336704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Naev DevTeam is proud to announce the release of Naev version 0.10.3. This release fixes several important crashes among other minor fixes. It is highly recommended to update to as soon as possible.

Although it has been tested, there are almost certainly still bugs around, please report any issues on this tracker,  and feel free to join one of our chatrooms or discussion boards (here).

You can get the latest version from any of the following sources:




Changes since 0.10.2

  • Fixed crash when using fits currently selected ship outfit filter

  • Fixed escorts always being set to aggressive when loading a save

  • Fixed Dvaered standing cap increase being lost after loading game

  • Made space dust a bit less bright when it starts turning into lines

  • derelict_rescue: play money sound instead of victory sound on completion

  • rehab: fixed crash when aborting rehabilitation missions

  • foundation station, efferey: fixed not using pirate landing script

Changed files in this update

Naev Depot macOS-x86-64 Depot 598531
  • Loading history…
Naev Content Depot 598532
  • Loading history…
Naev Depot Windows-x64 Depot 598534
  • Loading history…
Naev Depot Linux-x86-64 Depot 598536
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link