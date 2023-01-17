 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

paradise of desire update for 17 January 2023

BUG fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10336663 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a BUG where achievements were reached but not unlocked, now they can be unlocked automatically by re-logging in the game
  2. Fixed text display
  3. Fixed errors in the display of text content
  4. Optimized the volume of the ending video

Changed files in this update

Depot 1972551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link