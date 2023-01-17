Update notes for v0.0.9

This update has some important recruiting changes, some bug fixes, and some UI/QoL improvements.

Firstly, you can now revoke scholarship offers and NIL! This can be done from the new 'Outstanding Offers' tab in recruiting, and will cost you 1 coach integrity, so you still need to be wise about giving out those offers. Recruiting also has a 'Roster' tab now, so you can see you current and upcoming players more easily.

Various aspects of recruiting have been changed as well. The number of recruits for each position has been adjusted, and recruits will now commit early if one team is way ahead in their recruitment. Additionally, CPU teams will be a bit smarter about offers to reduce the roster size issues that lower tier schools used to have.

Another nice change is with coach mode. You can now adjust your preferred offensive and defensive schemes every 5 years, and there is an 'Edit coach' button on coach pages now to change their name and appearance.

Also, player promises and stats are shown in depth chart now, so you can see how those are being met much easier.

Full list of changes below:

Added ability to revoke scholarship and NIL offers, at the cost of 1 coach integrity, on the 'Outstanding Offers' tab in recruiting

Add 'Roster' tab in recruiting to view active players and incoming recruits

In coach career mode, you can now change your preferred coach scheme every 5 years

Added 'Edit coach' button to change coach appearance/name

Add promise and stats to depth chart page for players with promises

Add player stats for the year in their game log tab

Returns are now accounted for when player is thinking of transferring

Better offer logic so teams are less likely to stack up certain positions

Adjusted number of recruits for each position to be distributed better

Walk-ons are now not included in playing time calculations for prospective recruits

Recruits will now commit early if there is a large lead in their recruitment

Add school visit icon in recruiting to show which schools have scheduled and completed visits

Improved and fixed issues with coach leveling, so there should be no more mismatched levels

Better late game playcalling logic to go for it instead of kicking FG

Fixed bug where redshirting players would be inserted in games when autosort was on

Fixed bug where current rank would be displayed in previous year's playoff brackets

Prevent middle mouse click from opening link in browser

Thanks for playing!