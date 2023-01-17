Patch 0.8.4.M - Fixing enemies skipping turns + status effect mischief

Hey guys, just a small patch today fixing up some of the issues to do with enemy turns in battle - sometimes they would 'skip a turn' when halfway through a move etc. This should clear up most of that, not fully tested but the gameplay experience should be a bit smoother.

Also fixed another bug where if you used a skill that created a status effect, and then another of the same effect, it would default the skill's cooldown to the latest one (even if it was less) , so a 3 turn cooldown effect would suddenly be 1 turn.

All the fun and games of trying to debug this behemoth! Not much work done on multiplayer this week unfortunately but gotta try and make the game as stable as I can. Back to the forge!

Cheers Oli

V 0.8.4.M Patch Notes (Jan 17 2023):

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Potential fix for turns beginning before a move was complete ( eg halfway through a status effect etc)

• Fixed a bug where skills that created status effects over existing status effects would override their cooldown. EG causing a stun via taunt when enemy already had 3 turns of stun would set that to 1 turn

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Some font size appearances have changed in preparation for new language support

• Fixed a bug where reloading a game after a gladiator had run out of days ( ie 'the bad ending' ) would cause the game to restart at day 1 and odd things would happen. The game now reloads at the final day so you can still see your character and witness the bad ending.