Powers of Hex update for 17 January 2023

Update 1673320533 & 1673874234

Build 10336451 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1673320533

  • Calls to calculate main camera's orthographic size now use a cached result

1673874234

  • Added "return to title" option menu button
  • Added copyright text to title screen
  • Added spawn time overides with new fast spawn feature
  • Added new fast spawn sound effect assets
  • Respawning will now happen roughly twice as fast
  • Adjusted option menu arrow decoration positions
  • Moved title screen UI to the actual title screen scene
  • Removed leftover test debug message logging from Audio Manager
  • Title screen scene no longer uses custom loading manager features

