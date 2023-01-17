Update 1673320533 & 1673874234

1673320533
- Calls to calculate main camera's orthographic size now use a cached result
1673874234
- Added "return to title" option menu button
- Added copyright text to title screen
- Added spawn time overides with new fast spawn feature
- Added new fast spawn sound effect assets
- Respawning will now happen roughly twice as fast
- Adjusted option menu arrow decoration positions
- Moved title screen UI to the actual title screen scene
- Removed leftover test debug message logging from Audio Manager
- Title screen scene no longer uses custom loading manager features
Changed files in this update