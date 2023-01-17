 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rise: The Vieneo Province update for 17 January 2023

Happy New Year

Share · View all patches · Build 10336428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removed vertical limit on TCAS overlay
Added Deois Class B airspace outer perimeter to moving map

Changed files in this update

Rise: The Vieneo Province Content Depot 795991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link