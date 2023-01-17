DancingSim - Party Started!

Virtual dancing simulator app - DancingSim is officially released!
DancingSim is a mini-tool for watching virtual characters dance, with built-in characters, costumes, animation resources, and customizable scenes. It supports Workshop and you can import characters, animations, and background music as you wish.
[FEATURES]
- Beautifully realistic, well-designed female character Mia, whose hair, clothing and other key joints are made as realistic as it can get.
- Built-in resources: attires, animations, scenes.
- Support importing GLTF, and GLB format files, replaceable character models, and using built-in animations to make any character you like to move immediately! Of course, you can also import your own animations.
- Customizable scenes - for example, you can change the position of the dancing character, the intensity, color, and toning of the lighting, to make the scene your own.
- Support customized BGM, you can import music on your own. Supported format: mp3, wav, flac
- Steam Workshop supported - manage and share your mods!
Adventure house-construction simulation game - Novastella Island is officially released!
Accidentally traveled to an island in another universe, you decided to collect resources and make tools to find a way home. But you'll also lead an amazing life, make some friends with the local Lilles, build a home, and reform the island while finding a way back.