 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DancingSim update for 17 January 2023

DancingSim - Party Started!

Share · View all patches · Build 10336285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Virtual dancing simulator app - DancingSim is officially released!

DancingSim is a mini-tool for watching virtual characters dance, with built-in characters, costumes, animation resources, and customizable scenes. It supports Workshop and you can import characters, animations, and background music as you wish.

[FEATURES]
  • Beautifully realistic, well-designed female character Mia, whose hair, clothing and other key joints are made as realistic as it can get.
  • Built-in resources: attires, animations, scenes.
  • Support importing GLTF, and GLB format files, replaceable character models, and using built-in animations to make any character you like to move immediately! Of course, you can also import your own animations.
  • Customizable scenes - for example, you can change the position of the dancing character, the intensity, color, and toning of the lighting, to make the scene your own.
  • Support customized BGM, you can import music on your own. Supported format: mp3, wav, flac
  • Steam Workshop supported - manage and share your mods!
Adventure house-construction simulation game - Novastella Island is officially released!

Accidentally traveled to an island in another universe, you decided to collect resources and make tools to find a way home. But you'll also lead an amazing life, make some friends with the local Lilles, build a home, and reform the island while finding a way back.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2096310/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link