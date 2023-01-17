DancingSim - Party Started!

Virtual dancing simulator app - DancingSim is officially released!

DancingSim is a mini-tool for watching virtual characters dance, with built-in characters, costumes, animation resources, and customizable scenes. It supports Workshop and you can import characters, animations, and background music as you wish.

[FEATURES]

Beautifully realistic, well-designed female character Mia, whose hair, clothing and other key joints are made as realistic as it can get.

Built-in resources: attires, animations, scenes.

Support importing GLTF, and GLB format files, replaceable character models, and using built-in animations to make any character you like to move immediately! Of course, you can also import your own animations.

Customizable scenes - for example, you can change the position of the dancing character, the intensity, color, and toning of the lighting, to make the scene your own.

Support customized BGM, you can import music on your own. Supported format: mp3, wav, flac

Steam Workshop supported - manage and share your mods!

Adventure house-construction simulation game - Novastella Island is officially released!

Accidentally traveled to an island in another universe, you decided to collect resources and make tools to find a way home. But you'll also lead an amazing life, make some friends with the local Lilles, build a home, and reform the island while finding a way back.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2096310/