Share · View all patches · Build 10336279 · Last edited 17 January 2023 – 15:46:18 UTC by Wendy

Update 0.6 is here with some various additions and bug fixes!

Fixed an issue with zombies glitching when one of them dies

Fixed an issue with the shotgun and the AK47

Fixed Discord invite

Fixed an issue with car collision

Some other small bug fixes have been fixed!

Thanks for your support and patience!

Happy gaming