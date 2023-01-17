Jaded 0.6.6 Patch Notes

- We've finally added controller support!
- Click Menu buttons with B (Xbox)
- Pause with Menu/Options/Start
- A little janky right now but should work
- Menu buttons do not highlight with controller
- Volume sliders do not work with controller
- Minor room & aesthetic fixes
