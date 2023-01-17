 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jaded update for 17 January 2023

Jaded 0.6.6 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10336238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We've finally added controller support!
  • Click Menu buttons with B (Xbox)
  • Pause with Menu/Options/Start
  • A little janky right now but should work
  • Menu buttons do not highlight with controller
  • Volume sliders do not work with controller
  • Minor room & aesthetic fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1932571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link