 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desktop Portal update for 17 January 2023

Desktop Portal v1.2.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10336196 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys! I'm happy to say that Desktop Portal is (coming) back!

My current goal is just to get Desktop Portal as stable and good as possible with it's current features, then re-enable purchasing on Steam. Without further ado:

Changes:

  • Tons of small bugfixes/improvements, most notable being fixing the Library, fixing some window flickering issues, and issues with config corruption
  • Layout Saving first implementation (check Discord for how to use it!)
  • Performance and memory usage improvements (while idle and while in use)
  • New first time user popup
  • Lots of boring behind the scenes updates to get Desktop Portal up-to-date :D

I'm looking for any feedback you guys have on what features/fixes are most important to you, just let me know on Discord! https://discord.gg/adVEQmY

Changed files in this update

Desktop Portal Content Depot 1178461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link