Desktop Portal v1.2.7

Hey guys! I'm happy to say that Desktop Portal is (coming) back!

My current goal is just to get Desktop Portal as stable and good as possible with it's current features, then re-enable purchasing on Steam. Without further ado:

Changes:

Tons of small bugfixes/improvements, most notable being fixing the Library, fixing some window flickering issues, and issues with config corruption

Layout Saving first implementation (check Discord for how to use it!)

Performance and memory usage improvements (while idle and while in use)

New first time user popup

Lots of boring behind the scenes updates to get Desktop Portal up-to-date :D

I'm looking for any feedback you guys have on what features/fixes are most important to you, just let me know on Discord! https://discord.gg/adVEQmY