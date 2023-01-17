 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beneath Oresa update for 17 January 2023

0.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10336190 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance changes

  • Architect’s Curse level 5 now scales per Act (Foes in Incursion gain 1/2/3 Fury)
  • Architect’s Curse level 10 now scales per Act (Foes gain 5/10/15 max HP)
  • Keepers of the Temples now gains 3 Fury when damaged instead of 2
  • Increased possible warbands at the beginning of Act 2
  • In His light M now reduces Manoeuver costs until played
  • Increased Burning Faith’s (and variants) damage by 20
  • Decreased And while we breathe’s damage to 3
  • Decreased And while we breathe’s damage M to 3
  • Increased And while we breathe’s damage W to 6
  • Increased Delayed Sentence’s (and variants) Guard gain by 4
  • Increased Delayed Sentence’s M card draw to 2 from 1
  • Increased Without Delay’s W guard and retribution gain to 12 from 10

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed several font issues
  • Fixed the game loop to prevent a certain type of lock in fights that would prevent the game from moving on
  • Fixed the intro sequence on Steam Decks
  • Fixed an issue that was maintaining the slow-motion when it shouldn’t
  • Fixed a Special Request localization issue

Improvements / Additions

  • Improved the Card hand layout to accommodate loads of cards
  • Improved Foe panels placement
  • Now Cards without cost (i.e. that can’t be played) show no Pulse icon and/or symbol
  • Now Hero and Faction Powers use different colors

Changed files in this update

Depot 1803401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link