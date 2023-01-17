Balance changes
- Architect’s Curse level 5 now scales per Act (Foes in Incursion gain 1/2/3 Fury)
- Architect’s Curse level 10 now scales per Act (Foes gain 5/10/15 max HP)
- Keepers of the Temples now gains 3 Fury when damaged instead of 2
- Increased possible warbands at the beginning of Act 2
- In His light M now reduces Manoeuver costs until played
- Increased Burning Faith’s (and variants) damage by 20
- Decreased And while we breathe’s damage to 3
- Decreased And while we breathe’s damage M to 3
- Increased And while we breathe’s damage W to 6
- Increased Delayed Sentence’s (and variants) Guard gain by 4
- Increased Delayed Sentence’s M card draw to 2 from 1
- Increased Without Delay’s W guard and retribution gain to 12 from 10
Bug Fixes
- Fixed several font issues
- Fixed the game loop to prevent a certain type of lock in fights that would prevent the game from moving on
- Fixed the intro sequence on Steam Decks
- Fixed an issue that was maintaining the slow-motion when it shouldn’t
- Fixed a Special Request localization issue
Improvements / Additions
- Improved the Card hand layout to accommodate loads of cards
- Improved Foe panels placement
- Now Cards without cost (i.e. that can’t be played) show no Pulse icon and/or symbol
- Now Hero and Faction Powers use different colors
Changed files in this update