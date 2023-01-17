 Skip to content

Xeno Command update for 17 January 2023

V1.3.6 PATCH NOTE

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the glitch of losing items upon picking up.
Fixed the display glitch of some units.
Fixed the refreshing glitch upon purchasing in the shop.

