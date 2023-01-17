Fixed the glitch of losing items upon picking up.
Fixed the display glitch of some units.
Fixed the refreshing glitch upon purchasing in the shop.
Xeno Command update for 17 January 2023
V1.3.6 PATCH NOTE
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update