We're starting off 2023 right by taking care of some fixes before the bigger content releases that will be coming! Please submit any issues or suggestions here or on Discord!

1.2.01:

Fixes:

Fixed teleport ray material glitch

Fixed issue with upgrade bubbles spawning way too high

Several other stability improvements

Changes:

Changed how teleport works (body to teleport point instead of playspace center to teleport point)

Moved tutorial to world select