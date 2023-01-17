 Skip to content

Fangs update for 17 January 2023

Version 3.1

Fangs update for 17 January 2023

Version 3.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where Boons didn't get their live balance changes. (Mutate CD 30->45, Spite Duration 8->5s, Rush CD 60-70s)
  • Quality of life improvements to voice chat like, messaging when you join a voice channel
  • Fixed a localization bug on Missions
  • Adjusted the laser warning line on Crownwatch to be more accurate when players will be damaged from
  • Updated Hit VFX for Brutus, Kiona, Rowan and Ishir
  • Fixed a bug where Augment Select wasn't showing up occasionally
  • Fixed a bug where players could die in Tutorial
  • Fixed leaderboards
  • Fixed an issue where some accounts had T-Posing Rose in Tutorial
  • Fixed a bug where White Tiger Mount wasn't showing up in Battlepass
  • Fixed Rime Tar giving too much armour
  • Fixed a bug that made Tufts crash games in Augment Select
  • Added 1v1 and 2v2 to custom games
  • Partially fixed 5th Round Captain Vote. Still working on this one
  • Updated New Player queue to optimize for fairer matches over faster matches. PLEASE continue to give us feedback on this one if you're a new player (under 5 games)

