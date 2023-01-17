 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grievous Survivors update for 17 January 2023

v.1.1.2 패치사항

Share · View all patches · Build 10336031 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Part [2] 노말모드 길거리, 연구실 좀비 위치 재조정 및 일부 삭제

  • Part [2] 노말모드 세이브 위치 조정

  • Part [2] 모든 추격전 중 일부 좀비 위치 및 동선 경로 폭 조정

  • Part [2] 좀비가 나무 뒤에 숨어 기습 공격하던 현상 삭제

  • Part [2] 길거리 맵에서 모습을 완전히 감출 수 있을 나무 뒤 경로에 좀비가 진입하지 못 하도록 수정

Changed files in this update

Depot 2237721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link