Part [2] 노말모드 길거리, 연구실 좀비 위치 재조정 및 일부 삭제
Part [2] 노말모드 세이브 위치 조정
Part [2] 모든 추격전 중 일부 좀비 위치 및 동선 경로 폭 조정
Part [2] 좀비가 나무 뒤에 숨어 기습 공격하던 현상 삭제
Part [2] 길거리 맵에서 모습을 완전히 감출 수 있을 나무 뒤 경로에 좀비가 진입하지 못 하도록 수정
Grievous Survivors update for 17 January 2023
v.1.1.2 패치사항
