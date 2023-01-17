Update 9: Idea Points!

Hi Everyone,

Update 9 was all about Ideas. I had a desire to explore a more strategic game mode for Clanfolk, where the unlocking was slower and the player needed to plan their progress.

Idea Points solved the problem of waves of unlocks flooding the player as new items were made. In some cases, like with Planks and Nails, a dozen new techs could unlock at once, and that number would only grow over time as new items and objects are added.

I wanted the Player to plan their progress but also to not have the Clanfolk tied to a research bench. The current learning by doing approach also needed to be maintained. In the end, on the testing branch we went through four different iterations on the Idea Points system. What we have now is what we call version 4.1. The testing branch participants were a huge help here as well, providing their input and testing.

So for the sake of keeping this post to a reasonable size, I won't go into the entire journey from Idea Points 1.0 -> 4.1 but it was quite a journey indeed and the full patch notes are listed below if you would like to follow along.

It is important to note up front that this is an optional system, built mainly for experts. Idea Points mode is a lot more difficult and does not support tutorials, so please do not try this mode until you have survived a few winters.

Idea Points 4.1



When Idea Points Mode is active, all normal unlocking rules are still in effect. This means that there are still unlocking requirements for coming up with Ideas. So for example, to unlock the Thresher, the player still must have harvested Straw first to make the Idea available, but now there may also be a final step.

There is an Idea point cost for important Objects. The Player must decide how to best spend the Idea Points that they have generated. These points can be spent in the Ideas Panel where available ideas and their point costs are shown. (Note: The Ideas Panel is likely getting an upgrade in the next Update to make things easier to find.)

Other Objects unlock as before, but with greater resource collection work required. (Originally all Ideas took Idea Points to unlock, but it turned out this lead to many Ideas never being unlocked for objects like Storage in favor of Industry unlocks, this got very messy indeed.)

Generating Idea Points



Idea Points are Generated through Work.

How it works: Idea Points are generated for most tasks that have a skill attached to them and consume or produce a resource. So chopping trees, which uses the Lumber skill, will generate Idea points based on the amount of work done (based on time) but also the skill of the worker.

There is strategy here as having the most skilled workers do the jobs generates the most Idea Points for that job. This means that Seniors for example that tend to have the highest skills will use their lifetime of experience to come up with more Idea points. Idea Points mode very much encourages job specialization.

Some jobs that could be easily exploited like Hauling do not generate Idea points. The general rule is that if a resource is produced or consumed, idea points will be generated.

Idea Point Strategy

Mood has a huge role to play in how quickly Idea Points are generated. An unhappy worker is not a creative worker. It is important to have workers do the jobs they like or are very good at.

Giving workers time off occasionally will greatly boost mood, alternatively, making workers work overtime will have the opposite effect and the Idea Point generation will suffer.

Another important factor to the speed of Idea Point generation is job placement. We want workers working, and not travelling between jobs. Since Idea Points generate based on Skill Level x Work Time, travel becomes downtime.

Idea Point Level

It is important to note that each new level of Idea Points costs a little more than the previous level. On the bright side, the Clan also grows over time so that increased cost is offset by more minds somewhat, but it is still important to prioritize the order of what if unlocked because new Ideas will become more expensive.

The Ideas Button has gotten an upgrade in Idea Points Mode. It now tracks how many points the next level will cost, and also has a helpful progress bar that is always visible for times when you are waiting for that next point.

Ideas Panel Upgrade



In Idea Points mode, the Ideas Panel will look a little different. This first thing you will notice is that everything is visible, along with their costs. This is to help with long term Idea Point spending planning.

When an Idea is available, the thought bubble on the Idea in the Panel will become Golden colored. This means it can be unlocked by spending the required points.

In Idea Points mode, there are also slight differences in how the Ideas flow from one to another. In normal mode, some Ideas require other Ideas as prerequisites to prevent flooding the player with unlocks, but since this is not a problem in Idea Points mode, some of those pre-requisites have been removed.

For example the Traveler, Trader, and Worker signs are on the same level in Idea Points mode, but each requires points to unlock.

The Tinkering Bench



When Idea Points mode is active, the Tinkering Bench becomes available. The Tinkering Bench is a tool to generate Idea Points when normal jobs have been exhausted. It exists to prevent busy work to generate the next point.

At the Tinkering Bench skilled workers experiment using resources associated with their day to day jobs. This will consume resources, but they will also come up with new Ideas based on how skilled the worker is.

The Tinkering Bench is a multi-skilled object in that whatever Tinkering Job has been selected will set the skill required to use the bench.

Since we probably do not want Tinkering to block other work tasks, there is also a new mode with the Tinkering Bench ( Free time Only )

In Free Time Only mode. The Tinkering Bench is only used when the worker has nothing else to do. This prevents doing work just for the sake of generating points and also works automatically.

Another nice side benefit of the Tinkering Bench is skills training. While workers experiment at the bench, they also learn. This can be useful to train up a new Cook if it looks like the current Senior Cook does not have much time left in their life attribute.

A useful trick is to set the ownership of a tinkering bench to be the Clanfolk who you want to do the skills tinkering. In that way only specific Clanfolk will work on specific skills.

How to Activate It?



Idea Points Mode needs to be activated on World Creation. There is a small tick box under the World Seed Input Box.

Idea Points mode will always be an optional mode. I wanted to make something for the really experienced players this time.

Now onto the Changelists

So if you have read this far, you probably like to get lots and lots of information, so here it comes :)

There is quite a bit of info about the evolution of Idea Points mode in the listing below, and I think it does a good job of showing what Early Access is all about. Experimentation and Community input.

We went on for weeks in the testing branch creating and evaluating new modes. I am very grateful for all those who helped with this on the testing branch!

I would like to plug the testing branch one more time as well. If you like constant updates and don't mind the occasional bug, it is open to everyone and the bug reports/ideas are a invaluable to me.

To join the testing branch, select Clanfolk->properties->betas->testing branch (from the drop down)

Note: There are also quite a few bug fixes/QoL updates below, but I am out of character headroom for this post. Changelist 330 in particular has a lot of highly requested items.

V0.317

Butcher Block default priority moved from 5 -> 10 to solve cases of animals not being butchered. Set extra high so that with non strict priorities it will still be serviced since it is a very quick task.

Remade the Ash Wash into a combiner object from an automated resource processor so the amount of ashed hides being created can be controlled. This allows control over fur vs leather clothing now. This also works with auto supply

Bark -> Wood Ash recipe now takes 25 Bark for 50 Wood Ash, instead of 50 Bark

Converted Ashed Hide into a combined item for the new Ash Wash Combiner. New Recipe: 10 Dry Hide, 10 Wood Ash, 50 Water

Eggs now take 10 -> 20 days to spoil. Eggs are surprisingly resilient when they have not been washed.

Cooked Eggs take 2 days to spoil though, so don't cook them all at once.

Added Cooked Eggs (Eggs unlock from the animal bed because they are required for egg laying.)

Gold Ingots can now be sold to traders for 50 coins a piece

Fixed days of food indicator going into the billions once everyone in the clan dies/leaves.

Fixed stubble not being selectable in 100% Harvest Mode

0.318 - Idea Points 1.0

New Experimental Idea Points Mode!

This is an Optional Mode selected at World Creation.

In Idea Points Mode, Clanfolk still learn by doing and Unlock Ideas as before, but some Ideas also have an Idea Point Cost as a final step.

Idea Points are generated ambiently by all Clanfolk based on their Mood, Time Off Status, and Age (Seniors are faster due to life experience)

Idea Points are not generated when sleeping or incapacitated.

Large Populations slow down Idea Point generation due to overlapping Ideas (people think of the same thing and also of course conflicting Ideas). Large populations will still end up generating ideas faster, but not linearly faster.

Idea Points mode is meant to be much more Strategic. Players must decide what ideas are most important to them and work towards those before Winter.

Keeping a high mood is a lot more important now as it directly modifies idea point generation. So it will be important to also build in a way that keeps the people happy if you want them to progress most efficiently before Winter.

All Ideas show up visibly in the Ideas Panel in this mode so you can plan your Idea Point spending into the future.

Currently this mode still needs more presentation work, but I wanted to get feedback first.

I need to make it more obvious when an Idea Point is generated, but for now, if you select a Clan member and mouse over the new Idea Attribute, you will see what is changing the value.

I would really love feedback on the mode itself, but also help in tuning the rates of idea generation and technology cost.

V0.319

Experimental Idea Mode Tuning Changes

The goal with this tuning pass to to cut down on the waiting around for Idea Points and also to make storage items more desirable again. I do not want lots of down time or clutter as that feels more like punishment than gameplay.

Ideas generate 2x as fast, BUT important tech costs 2x as much. This allows storage ideas still to have a small cost, but for it to be minimal compared to crafting ideas.

When Sleeping Ideas generate of 0.5x vs 0x before.

Tilled Soil now costs 1 -> 2 Idea points (So same as before with increased idea generation speed) BUT Flax/Oats do not cost Idea Points to plant. Once you have the seeds, need to have a use for them. This will extend to future crops as well.

Grass/Flax/Oats now costs 0 Idea points to plant (Trees, Reeds, Berry Bush still cost 1)

Bathtub 1 -> 2 Points

...lots of tuning notes...

Log Wall 2 -> 3

Seniors Generate Points at 1.5x speed vs 2x

Time Off gives 1.5x Point Rate vs 2x

V0.320

Experimental Idea Points Mode Tuning

Fixed Tilled Soil being 2 Idea Points to Unlock

When Sleeping, Idea rate from 0.5x to 0.3x

Ideas take 50% longer to generate 0.5 days to 0.75 days.

Snare Kit costs 2 points to unlock, but do not need Idea Points for the Placed Snare anymore

Clothes Zone 1 -> 2 Points

V0.321 - Idea Points 2.0

This last week I spent upgrading the Experimental Ideas Mode into something that I thought would play better and resolve a few big issues it.

Sadly, I am not happy with the result, but I feel after waiting a week for this that you deserve to at least give it a try.

To fix the issue of players only purchasing key tech and skipping everything else, I added Tech tiers which required a certain amount of point spend to unlock the next level of tech. This created a ton of extra waiting around, which was the exact thing I was trying to solve.

This Tech Tier system will be disabled within the next few updates. It fundamentally changes how Clanfolk plays and changes it from a game with free flowing building ideas to a halting experience with long wait times.

Another Issue was that individual Clanfolk generating their own Idea Points was hard for players to track, so the points felt like they dropped at random. For this I created a unified Idea Points Bar that they all feed into. This lets you see progress toward the next combined point at a glance. This is likely a good change.

The Idea Point System will not become the Default for new players. It is an interesting tool for me to make much harder and longer game modes for skilled players, but it does not feel like Clanfolk to me when I play it.

This sometimes happens in game development, and I wanted to give you all a glimpse behind the curtain. I really appreciate your patience and support. I get crazy ideas and need to explore them or they just won't leave my brain. This one did not work out as well as I had hoped, but I did get a new game mode in there, so all is not lost.

My plan now is to get caught up on the bug reports from the last couple weeks and then get back into content creation.

V0.321

Senior Idea Point Mult 1.5 -> 1.333

Time Off Idea Mult 1.5 -> 1.25

Sleeping 0.3x -> 0.25x Idea Point Mult

Changed Idea Population mult from 1 / n^0.5 -> 1 / n^0.6 (Larger populations will not increase idea rate quite so much)

Max mood mult 2 -> 1.5

Juveniles 0.5 -> 0.75 Idea rate.

Removed Requirements In Idea Points Mode:

Branch Door (Removed Straw Door Req)

Branch Gate (Removed Straw Door Req)

Ash Bin (Removed Coal Bin Req)

Bark Bin (Removed Coal Bin Req)

Bathtub (Removed Water Dipper Req)

Leather Bottoms and Leather Tunic no longer need Linen Hanks to make. But take +2 leather

Trading Post (Removed Vacancy Sign Req)

Job Board (Removed Vacancy Sign Req)

Unlocking Tier 1: Fire

Unlocking Tier 2: Pottery

Unlocking Tier 3: Iron

Unlocking Tier 4: Spinning (Thread and Cloth) This will be key in later Decoration

moved alert for needing twine from day 2 to day 1

Idea points generate 50% faster BUT each Idea level increases the cost of the next point. This helps to keep the costs in line with the growing Clan and also rewards points more quickly early on to prevent so much waiting around.

Unlocked Ideas that do not have the required points available show with a darker though bubble to make it more obvious

25 Start Points to Mitigate some of the Early Tier 2 Wait Time.

V0.322

Removed Tier System from Experimental Idea Points Mode

Back to Starting with 10 Idea Points

Idea Point Rate from 0.5 to 0.7 days per point (point costs still increase by 5% per level)

V0.323

Fixed Babies being able to dig themselves out of blocked in rooms. Caused them to turn into haulers as well.

Added code to make units smarter about how they exit blocked tiles such that they not only pick the nearest room, but also pick a room that they can potentially exit.

Fix for case where workers get trapped when trying to take babies to food or a bed because they cannot exit the door that they used to solve the baby/doctor task. Now units in areas where they cannot get travel the outside will consider those areas private zones and will exit those areas. So if all the exterior doors of a house are locked, the interior doors do not need to be locked because they will form a private zone where the worker does not have access (aside from in emergency cases)

Fixed case where 2 Clanfolk wanted to socialize, but one was in a doorway (blocking line of sight) causing the other to enter the doorway to talk while the first one leaves the doorway (this kept cycling) Clanfolk will not move toward people in doorways to talk to them now.

Updated Even more logic to keep Babies out of sealed rooms, in this case if they somehow find themselves surrounded by walls on all sides.

When Babies are picked up, now clearing their previous path data as a failsafe. I never saw them with path data, but it is the only explanation that I can think of for them ending up in a wall hole.

V0.324 - Idea Points System 3.0

Idea Points are generated based on Work, not based on being idle or waiting around.

This new systems fits in very well with the Idea's systems philosophy of Learning by Doing.

Idea Point XP is modified by the XP mult similar to the Skills XP. (See Mood Attribute XP Mult)

No Idea Points are generated through Time Off or Sleep. Time Off will increase Mood though which will increase Idea Points generated when they go back to work.

Only work tasks that consume a resource generate Idea Points (so digging poop holes x100 does nothing)

The higher the Skill of the person doing the job, the MORE Idea Points will be generated. This is very powerful for optimizing Idea Point Growth.

Ideas generate at half the rate when working overtime

Removed the population multiplier for Idea Overlap. Bigger Clans do more work and generate more points.

Starting Idea Points fron 10 -> 5, but levels come more quickly.

Kidbrain too effective. 6x to 4x learning speed

Skills advance 50% as fast in Ideas Points mode, promotes cultivating experts in jobs to maximize idea point yield.

Use Set Owner on Crafting Stations to ensure only the best workers use them for max Idea Points.

Fixed Bunny Hauling bug introduced Nov 2. Prevented bunnies from getting hauled back if the Butcher Block was already reserved.

This version may need a lot of tuning due to how Idea Points generate by work now.

Please let me know if you find major exploits or Idea Point generating tasks that are too good to be true.

Thanks very much for trying Idea Points 3.0 :)

V0.325 - Idea Points System 4.0

The big change this version is the introduction oft he Tinkering Bench.

The Tinkering Bench allows Clanfolk to improve their skills and also generate Idea Point XP at a resource cost.

The Idea of earning Idea XP by doing nothing (v1,2) did not feel right, but also earning XP only through work (v3) was too punishing and there was a tech wall where too much busy work had to be done to advance. Grinding is never the goal.

The Tinkering Bench works only during time off by default (there is a toggle), but can also be set to be part of the normal daily schedule.

The Tinkering Bench's work skill will change to match whatever is in its task queue. It is the first adaptable crafting object and also the first to be to work after hours.

The Tinkering bench is VERY good for making specialists if you make that Specialist the owner of the bench and then set the related still on repeat. Then whenever the specialist has a free moment, they will improve AND also generate Idea Points.

In upcoming versions, I will be experimenting with some crafting/building recipes having minimum skill thresholds to build/craft. The Tinkering bench will also be a valuable training tool for that.

If the Tinkering Bench turns out to be a success, I will look into higher Tier Skill recipes and Higher Tier Tinkering Benches with more exotic ingredients.

The Tinkering Bench works just like other Crafting Objects and can be made part of a daily schedule using the wait until tomorrow option or by setting a task queue. I have had the best results by setting owners on them and then setting what is essentially a study schedule for the owner.

In working with Idea Points mode, It is clear that the Idea's Menu needs a revamp to make things easier to find as well as to group things more logically. This will be coming as well.

Idea Points Mode and Normal Mode now have two distinct tech trees. There is no Tinkering Bench in the Normal mode for example, and some of the prerequisites are very different between the two.

Storage Unlocking is now work based and not point based. So for example collecting 1000 Clay will unlock the Clay Storage. Some of the unlocks require quite a bit of work, but we can look at this as a kind of side goal. I am curious how this ends up feeling.

Lowered Idea Point Cost per level increase from 10% to 5% to slow down later grind.

The number of Unlocking Point changes are too many to post individually here, but there are a ton. Please let me know if something feels off or is too hard to unlock.

This is not the Final Iteration of the Idea Points system, but the addition of the Tinkering Bench I think is a great solution to the tech wall encountered in v3.0.

I am very excited to get feedback on this new version. In my testing, I played the Fresh Start Scenario, and the first three days went quite well. The Hermit type scenarios may be quite difficult and I would like feedback on that was well if possible.

V0.326 - Idea Points 4.1

Removed 50 Bog Iron requirement for Peat Spade Unlock

[* ]Butcher Block 3 -> 2 Unlock Points

[* ]Butcher Block 3 -> 2 Unlock Points Base Idea Point reward for Tinkering Bench Tasks 250 -> 400

Building Tinkering: 1 Large Rock -> 10 Stones (since the large rocks can be a bit precious)

Crafting Tinkering: Removed 5 Stones from here and moved to Building Tinkering. Still takes 5 Straw, 5 Branch

Cooking Tinkering: 5 Dried Mushrooms -> 20 Water

Hunting Tinkering: Snare -> Twine + Branch

Flax Retting 200 -> 100 Flax Stems to unlock

Bloomery 5->4 Unlock Points

Mushroom Rack 2 -> 1 Points

Tinkering Bench 2 -> 1 Points

Fixed case where some recipe ingredients were giving less than 1 Idea Point per unit when crafting. This lead to some very low returns on some recipes.

Added 3 low population Idea Points Bonus Afflictions "Hermit Brain" 3x, "Pioneer Spirit" 2x, "Musketeers" 1.5x

Fixed case where Rats/Other Animals could cause public poop shame (and other privacy related afflictions) based on the order where the units entered the room

Doubled Idea Points from Hunting/Slaughter. "There can be only one!"

Building/Gathering Tasks that do not require/consume resources like Dirt Paths, and Gathering Clay now reward Idea Points, but at a reduced rate (40%) vs other tasks.

0.327

Idea Points 4.1 (Good enough for now version)

Building Tinkering: 10 Stones -> 1 Large Rock

Crafting Tinkering: Added 5 stones requirement

Tinkering Bench 1 -> 2 Idea Points to Unlock

Mushroom Rack 1 -> 2 Idea Points to Unlock

Idea Points for non resource consuming tasks from 40% -> 30% multiplier for Idea Points generated

This will likely be the Idea Points version for the next little while. Idea Points consumed more time than expected, and I need to get to work on some new content as well as bug fixing. I think it is now in good enough shape to be sent to the Default Branch for the rest of the players to try.

Thanks very much for all the testing though all the Idea Points versions! I am not done with Idea Points and will come back to them.

For the next few days I will be offline (mostly) spending time with family for the Holidays. Thanks for all your support!

V0.328

Fixed case where Patients or Babies could be taken into a very warm room (hot summer day, not sealed area) and when the Doctor/Care Giver tries to complete a task in that hot spot, the baby/patient becomes too hot and needs to be taken back inside to cool down. This caused a repeat in the logic cycle.

Fixed case where it is very hot outside and a unit is also sweating and the unit was in free time mode. They would sometimes wander into the hot outside when they should stay inside in the shade to stay cooler while wandering.

Fixed Black Bar that shows up for inventory bookmarks when the list that can be shown is full, but there is nothing new to scroll to in the list yet.

Fixed a very hard to find case where sometimes when a tile was updating its stockpile color, it could end up looking at the mouse position instead of the tile position to get the stockpile data. This may have lead to the problem of sometimes stockpiles being colored weirdly or X's appearing on containers, but also may have lead to sometimes stockpiles and container objects getting cross wired. Since this bug is so hard to reproduce this is all theoretical, but the fix should be good.

Removed the invisible Cooking Fire Tutorial complete requirement from unlocking Tilled Soil

Fixed a very expensive case where there were many people in a single large room and I was trying to detect the environment state of the room (private, everyone sleeping etc) It now takes 20x less CPU in that case. This was most visible when running at 12x speed.

v0.329

Text work for Translators in prep for Update 9 release to Default Branch

V0.330

Fixed Save/Load Menu Titles using old art that was shaped wrong.

Critical Food/Water Attribute state moved from 10% bar fill to 15% bar fill. Units should break off tasks to Eat/Drink a little sooner.

Updated Japanese

Updated Brazilian Portuguese

Updated Spanish

Added Button to Show/Hide Stockpiles to the Top Right button rack next to the Show Roofs mode button. Hidden stockpiles will become visible when the stockpile button is selected, also show when selected by clicking on them.

Added Screenshot Mode LeftAlt + S This will hide all menus and overlays. Left Clicking will go back to normal.

Fixed when Workers and Travelers arrive their menus will recalculate to update the hire/rent room buttons

Fixed when Workers get 100% satisfaction and are selected that their Join Family/Marry Off button will update if already selected.

Fixed case where objects in crates were to be moved to a new spot could sometimes be grabbed by other jobs if the move priority of the other job was higher. This would lead to an orphaned crate that when destroyed would delete the object build using the wrong crate.

Fixed case where Flour and Butter were counted based on containers vs contents in the UI, which was pretty confusing.

Added Option in Settings/Gameplay to toggle off Resetting the Speed to 1x at Sunrise

Fixed case where if a Unit died in a doorway that it would not be haulable

Fixed Left Shift clicking clothing allowing selection and breakdown of Trader/Bed Seeker/Worker clothing.

Lowered base Idea Points reward for Tinkering Bench skill study from 400 -> 350.

Fixed case of livestock indecision where an animal had to pass from inside a barn to outside to drink/graze but it was raining outside

Fixed case where Chickens that were starving or dehydrated would juggle their eggs on their nests instead of getting food/drink. No more juggling circus chickens.

v0.331

Fixed case where stumps from trees that were not 100% grown could not be removed when the 100% harvest option was selected

Upgraded Tool and Recipe Item acquisition such that the worker will not just find the closest item to themselves, but will also check for the closest item to the target object such that whichever combined path will end up being shorter will pick the item to be used. This will prevent the worker from back tracking to get items that are closer to them, but further from the target.

Fixed the Auto Supply text being invisible in Thai due to being too large.

Updated Italian Language

Updated Korean Language

Updated Polish Language

Updated Russian Language

Updated Thai Language

Fixed case where if there was a wait until tomorrow in a build queue where bypass queue was active, that non buildable recipe items would block wait until tomorrow causing buildable items on the other side of the wait to never be built, even the next day.

Fixed typo in Objects Tutorial "resouces"

Fixed Stockpiles exclusion settings such that Items that the player has not spawned, but that they do own can now be excluded. This for example means that when starting "A Fresh Start", you will see the Dried Mushrooms and Dried Meat in the options for stockpiles (for as long as those items exist)

Stockpile exclusion fix should also work for Container fixing cases where Workers who joined the Clan will now show their clothing items that came with them when they joined in wardrobes and clothing baskets.

Updated Inventory menu with same logic such that items that were purchased on map start or come with joined family members will show up too.

v0.332

Updated German Language

Updated French Language

Removed Vertical Scrollbar from the Skills Index

Setup Horizontal Scrollbar in Skills Index to work using the mouse wheel

Fixed (potential) case in Free Time mode when units could sometimes get their movement locked down. Saw some errors in a player.log but was unable to reproduce

Fixed a round off error in partially fillable recipes where there were not enough items to complete the recipe that would permanently block the recipe from completing until more of the required item were created to fully fill the recipe. This also blocked other auto supply.

Fixed a case resulting from the fix of prev where the auto supply system would jump in line ahead of partially filled recipes once they had started if there were not enough items available to totally fill the recipe, causing the partial recipe to abort in favor of another.

v0.333

Updated Hungarian Language

Updated Simplified Chinese Language

Updated Traditional Chinese Language

Road Map

There is a lot more to come! Please take a look at the Road Map for further long term details as well.

Diving back into the code now.

Andrew Hume (Blorf)

MinMax Games Ltd.