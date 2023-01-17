Warlord Chapter 7 (0.7.0)

In Warlord Chapter 7, MC and crew travel to Tomorii and MC meets up with Stheno. They try to convince Haphaestus to enchant the relics to use lust and chaos energy.

Changes:

Chapter 7 (~900 lines total)

8 new animated scenes

1 new bad ending

1 new route: lust+chaos

Chapter 7 introduces some of the first payoffs to the lust and chaos routes and adds a new route "lust + chaos". Each route has unique scenes or may cause the MC to miss scenes altogether. I will be adding a guide shortly that will help you make the choices necessary for each route.

Additionally, Chapter 7 introduces the first extensive bad ending in the game. Don't worry, after playing the bad end, you'll be whisked back to make a different choice and continue playing the game.

Please consider reviewing Warlord. it really helps.