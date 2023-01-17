 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Many Minigames update for 17 January 2023

Reworking Minigolf - Weekly Update Jan 16

Share · View all patches · Build 10335950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As more people tried minigolf it became clear that it was sort of super broken. The friction the ball experienced seemed to change unpredictably. When I looked into why, I found the ball was being slowed down by three different mechanisms 😂 Some of them these "slow down" methods were affected by frame rate and some were affected by game speed (ie. the % increase in Infinity Challenge). The result was not great to say the least.

So I reworked minigolf from the ground up! Including a new power indicator and predictable friction regardless of frame rate and game speed.

Smaller fixes and improvements

  • Added a reset button
  • Spruced up infinity challenge intro screen
  • Scroll position in practice menu now persists
  • Improved clarity of birthday game by highlighting each friend
  • Fixed Number Count bug where submitting an empty answer broke things

Changed files in this update

Depot 2160505
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link