Reworking Minigolf - Weekly Update Jan 16

As more people tried minigolf it became clear that it was sort of super broken. The friction the ball experienced seemed to change unpredictably. When I looked into why, I found the ball was being slowed down by three different mechanisms 😂 Some of them these "slow down" methods were affected by frame rate and some were affected by game speed (ie. the % increase in Infinity Challenge). The result was not great to say the least.

So I reworked minigolf from the ground up! Including a new power indicator and predictable friction regardless of frame rate and game speed.

Smaller fixes and improvements