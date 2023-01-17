 Skip to content

MineSweeper Tetris update for 17 January 2023

20230117 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10335731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a delay caused by checking the mine situation on the board: now the update speed of the game screen (especially when there are many grids on the board) has been greatly accelerated. Before, when automatically opening the blank area, the speed at which the blank area was opened was greatly slowed down because the entire board was checked for each operation. Checks are now only done for areas that may have opened mines.

