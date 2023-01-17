Fixed a delay caused by checking the mine situation on the board: now the update speed of the game screen (especially when there are many grids on the board) has been greatly accelerated. Before, when automatically opening the blank area, the speed at which the blank area was opened was greatly slowed down because the entire board was checked for each operation. Checks are now only done for areas that may have opened mines.
MineSweeper Tetris update for 17 January 2023
20230117 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update