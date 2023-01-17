Update 72 - Major Issues Resolved

Hey Everyone,
And we are back with our fifth daily update – and a milestone of sorts. At this point we are glad to say that vast majority of game breaking bugs has been fixed, and players can now experience the game without without loosing progress.
There
s still a lot of polish that well be working on during this coming week, but we expect the game to be in a great shape within days, finally allowing us to start implementing quality of life improvements and new content.
Today`s update resolves the last of the server stability issues, and fixes all the bugs that caused players to loose their vehicles. A large number of other priority issues has been resolved,
Also tomorrow we are finally adding two new fresh servers - one PvP and one PvE, and hope to have some good news about offline singleplayer - finishing touches now.
Thanks so much for everyone
s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. Cant wait to get through the next few days of final fixes and improvements and start dropping some new content and new features.
As always – forever grateful for you support!
Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. And once you launch the client you will see version 0.72 in the main menu bottom left corner
Now, lets take a look at what out update 0.72 has in store:
- Fixed major issue with player space ship disappearing when landing on other planets
- Fixed various bugs with vehicle positioning not saving
- Fixed final issues preventing players connecting to the server
- Fixed last issues with servers kicking players out
- Fixed issues with server lag
- Fixes to positioning that address players sometimes falling through the ground
- Fixed various issues with players not seeing other players on vehicles
- Fixed most of invisible players issues
- Various fixes for items disappearing
- Various performance improvements – please note 4k resolution performance still has issues
- Fixed various visual and sound glitches when flying in space
- Major improvement to Russian translation - still a bit of work left
- Salt can now be purchased and sold at the Ore Vendor on the Orbital Station.
- Rebalanced various food items - cost, weight, crafting
- Greatly improved Durability on non Makeshift Weapons.
