Update v. 0.2 Patch Note

We added a lot of new game mechanics and our next step will be polishing them.

IN SHORT:

We added a dialogue system, a quest system, a house expansion system and now the game's map became bigger.

We also fixed some bugs thanks to you!

We appreciate your feedback and we won't stop doing our job because we love it!

New stuff:

Added a new island for the future game mechanics.

Added the first NPC that you can speak with.

Added a dialogue system.

Added a quest system.

Added a House Expansion system.

Added a How-to-Play panel in your Journal.

The "Wipe Profile Progress" button has been added in the main menu of the game.

4 new achievements

Now your player's health will regenerate with time.

Now you get gold for killing your enemies.

Added descriptions to the player's skills.

Added a new enemy mob.

Added a Map Legend when you open your map.

Added shaking effect when your player is moving.

Added new objects for the Build Mode.

Changes:

House's conditions prices has been changed. (100 -> 250 gold)

Skill prices have been increased.

Idle music will play less often.

Some ingredients are now smaller. (Bye bye, titan fly agaric)

Bugs:

Fixed a bug when it wasn't possible to brew a Health Potion.

Fixed a bug where some surfaces had wrong footstep sounds.

Fixed a bug where your ingredients wasn't saved after a game restart.

Fixed a bug when you could give more than one potion to a customer.

Some other details:

Player's landing SFX was playing in moments when it shouldn't. We'll continue to work at it.

The guide was polished but it still requires some work at it.

Now you can see players' levels in the lobby before you start the game.

Added a patch number in the bottom-left corner of your screen.

Added some hotkey tips if you look at the Sphere, doors, windows, Chest or Mailbox.

Added an Object Build SFX.

Happy brewing!