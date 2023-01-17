Update 1/16/2023 Part 3

Bug Fixes
Lefa will no longer be in Haven if you talked to Corvus in Xellos during Chapter 3
Zenny will no longer be in Haven Hideout in Chapter 3
Music Compositions can now be read in the book section of your inventory
JKD text description is no longer cut-off
Fixed various typos
The will no longer be duplicate Lefas if you have her save you in Xellos Chapter 3
Lefa will no longer vanish instantly if you tell her to meet you at Corvus
Bug Fixes
