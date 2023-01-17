Update 1/16/2023 Part 3

Bug Fixes

Lefa will no longer be in Haven if you talked to Corvus in Xellos during Chapter 3

Zenny will no longer be in Haven Hideout in Chapter 3

Music Compositions can now be read in the book section of your inventory

JKD text description is no longer cut-off

Fixed various typos

The will no longer be duplicate Lefas if you have her save you in Xellos Chapter 3

Lefa will no longer vanish instantly if you tell her to meet you at Corvus