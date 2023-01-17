Small Patch

From my testing I believe fixed the sky turning black when someone joins, fixed the street having too high grip, made the 6 cylinder outlaw slower, made the 2 rotor outlaw faster, decreased the parachutes strength, fixed a visual bug with the engine failure smoke, made some changes to the low graphics settings that should improve performance a bit for people who play on the minimum settings.
Bounty: Drag Racing Alpha update for 17 January 2023
