Bounty: Drag Racing Alpha update for 17 January 2023

Small Patch

Build 10335532

Patchnotes via Steam Community

From my testing I believe fixed the sky turning black when someone joins, fixed the street having too high grip, made the 6 cylinder outlaw slower, made the 2 rotor outlaw faster, decreased the parachutes strength, fixed a visual bug with the engine failure smoke, made some changes to the low graphics settings that should improve performance a bit for people who play on the minimum settings.

