Important update to the game controls. Right Click To Move (1/16/2023)

Hey guys!

I wanted to anounce this quick so that those who haven't messed with the options menu don't get confused when moving their units doesn't work the way it used to next time they play the game.

In the update I deployed today, which changed quite a few things. I made it so that the default way you move and attack with units is now right click instead of left click.

Left click to select, right click to move and attack.

You can disable right click to move in the options menu if you don't like these new controls, but i reccomend you play with it, as I think you will prefer it.

I also changed the way moving units works and so on, and that will be quite clear when you play. But now it grays out places where you can't move while leaving places where you can move the normal look. Which makes moving units around feel more battle of wesnoth, less whatever the heck it was before.

Various other QOL changes aswell.

One important thing to note. I'll be starting on a new faction this week. And im not sure it will be done by the day i usually do change logs, so I may extend the time for this changelog a week or so, we will see.

Either way, think of this post as kind of a mid point anouncement heh.

I also fixed some resolution issues with windowed mode.

I also reworded some stuff to be more clear.

I changed the default zoom and scroll speeds.

I changed the look of deploy mode.

I updated the UI a bit more.

Balance changes to Grindylows

Various other things too, but since this isn't a proper changelog you will have to wait on the details for the rest until I do a changelog.