Patch 1.6.0.15200

Season 25 Patch

Season 25 features:

[adjusted chest locations] Quest for chests: Find each of 22 chests scattered throughout the entire playable area. Upon retrieving its contents you will be rewarded with a buff to one of your attributes.

Additional changes:

[feature] Updated game engine to the newer version.

Thank you for sending us all the reports and suggestions.

You're awesome human beings!

