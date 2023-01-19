 Skip to content

Gold Rush: The Game update for 19 January 2023

Patch 1.6.0.15200

Patch 1.6.0.15200 · Build 10335501

Season 25 Patch

Season 25 features:

  • [adjusted chest locations] Quest for chests: Find each of 22 chests scattered throughout the entire playable area. Upon retrieving its contents you will be rewarded with a buff to one of your attributes.
  • [added] Pine Valley rent price is set to $0.
  • [removed] Nighthawk Parcel rent price has been returned to its default value.

Additional changes:

  • [feature] Updated game engine to the newer version.
  • [feature] Exiting Gold Panning mode is now simpler.
  • [fix] It is no longer possible to Fast Travel in a broken Pickup.
  • [fix] Sleeping no longer ignores the amount of water in a Water Tower.
  • [fix] Updated shopping list for Tier 3 in Journal Guide.
  • [fix] Resolved physics-based issues with cables in the General Store.
  • [fix] Resolved collision-based issues with the Blacksmith.
  • [fix] Resolved issue where the player was able to fall out of bounds.
  • [visual] Fixed various translation, shading and visual glitches.

Thank you for sending us all the reports and suggestions.
You're awesome human beings!

