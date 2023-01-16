Patch V0.1.029 - Hotfix#2

--------- BUGFIXES:
[Fixed] The 'Undo' function did not work properly and screwed some ships up to a point where they had to be reloaded.
--------- BATTLE:
[Added] Controls hint for repair and extinguishing fires.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
--------- BUGFIXES:
[Fixed] The 'Undo' function did not work properly and screwed some ships up to a point where they had to be reloaded.
--------- BATTLE:
[Added] Controls hint for repair and extinguishing fires.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update