SHIPS AT WAR update for 16 January 2023

Patch V0.1.029 - Hotfix#2

--------- BUGFIXES:

[Fixed] The 'Undo' function did not work properly and screwed some ships up to a point where they had to be reloaded.

--------- BATTLE:

[Added] Controls hint for repair and extinguishing fires.

