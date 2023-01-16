 Skip to content

3D Joys update for 16 January 2023

3D Joys 0.2.5 (Made Audio Equal)

Share · View all patches · Build 10335481 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.2.5

  • Equalized the volume

  • Made buttons give visual feedback

  • Made the laser smaller

  • Keyboard was moved

  • Added Keyboard Instructions

