Blood color option

Allright, after a few tests, i've added an option to change the color of the blood, from the original bright white to... DARKER WHITE :)

It's obviously not an artistic choice (i mean, it could be, but it's not the case), cause i'm still thinking about colors in general, so probably new variations will come.

This is more of an accessibility option to make things easier to see in messy situations.

It's not gonna be perfect for everyone, but i think, stacked with the other visibility options, this should definitely solve some problems.

Any feedback is welcome!