Whisker Squadron: Survivor update for 17 January 2023

0.471 released

0.471 PATCH NOTES

  • Added Steam cloud support. Progress with this build will be reset (hopefully for the last time!). Demo progress will carry over to full game.
  • Updated item prices and VP drop rate to feel more balanced.
  • Added new enemy: Regurgitator.
  • Adjusted enemies in later regions: can you beat the last zone?
  • New Ship Augmentation: Combo Extender. Extends combo reset timer.
  • New Ship Augmentation: Tight Boost Hull Restore.
  • “Tight Boost Weapon Charger” now gives 5 seconds of unlimited energy after a Tight Boost.
  • Added lots of new obstacles in the world.
  • New music per zone.
  • Improved sound FX.
  • Improved visual FX on lots of items.
  • Fixed controller navigation in the options screen.
  • Game will now properly pause when Steam overlay is up.
  • Improved the tutorial.
  • Lots of visual polish across the UI.

