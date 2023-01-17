0.471 released

0.471 PATCH NOTES
- Added Steam cloud support. Progress with this build will be reset (hopefully for the last time!). Demo progress will carry over to full game.
- Updated item prices and VP drop rate to feel more balanced.
- Added new enemy: Regurgitator.
- Adjusted enemies in later regions: can you beat the last zone?
- New Ship Augmentation: Combo Extender. Extends combo reset timer.
- New Ship Augmentation: Tight Boost Hull Restore.
- “Tight Boost Weapon Charger” now gives 5 seconds of unlimited energy after a Tight Boost.
- Added lots of new obstacles in the world.
- New music per zone.
- Improved sound FX.
- Improved visual FX on lots of items.
- Fixed controller navigation in the options screen.
- Game will now properly pause when Steam overlay is up.
- Improved the tutorial.
- Lots of visual polish across the UI.
Changed files in this update