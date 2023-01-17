 Skip to content

Buriedbornes - Dungeon RPG update for 17 January 2023

v3.9.10 now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10335293 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New features

  • Added a “Speed up” checkbox on the setup screen.

    • On by default.
    • By turning it off, you can turn off combat acceleration on screen touch.

  • [Steam PC version] Long pressing the Space key will accelerate the adventure speed as well as when touching the screen.

Improvements
  • A NEWS button will now appear next to the game start button when there is urgent news, such as server maintenance.
  • When uploading server saves, the last save time is now updated as well as the play time.
  • Modification to identify codes when using backup codes, ignoring spaces, linebreaks, etc. before and after the code.
  • Improved detection of invalid build versions.
Fixes
  • Fixed a bug in which “TTL-USR-002” error message was displayed and the game could not be started when iCloud was enabled in some iOS environments.
  • Fixed a bug in some environments where whispers could not be resent after the “Please wait a moment before sending” message was displayed.
  • Fixed a bug in some environments where the “Please wait a moment before downloading” message would appear on the save data management screen and the game would not be able to be restarted.
  • Fixed a bug in which the mission date was not displayed correctly on Thai language devices.
  • Fixed some texts.

Changed files in this update

