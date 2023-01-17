v3.9.10 now available!

New features
-
Added a “Speed up” checkbox on the setup screen.
- On by default.
- By turning it off, you can turn off combat acceleration on screen touch.
-
[Steam PC version] Long pressing the Space key will accelerate the adventure speed as well as when touching the screen.
Improvements
- A NEWS button will now appear next to the game start button when there is urgent news, such as server maintenance.
- When uploading server saves, the last save time is now updated as well as the play time.
- Modification to identify codes when using backup codes, ignoring spaces, linebreaks, etc. before and after the code.
- Improved detection of invalid build versions.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug in which “TTL-USR-002” error message was displayed and the game could not be started when iCloud was enabled in some iOS environments.
- Fixed a bug in some environments where whispers could not be resent after the “Please wait a moment before sending” message was displayed.
- Fixed a bug in some environments where the “Please wait a moment before downloading” message would appear on the save data management screen and the game would not be able to be restarted.
- Fixed a bug in which the mission date was not displayed correctly on Thai language devices.
- Fixed some texts.
Changed files in this update