Update notes for Release 1.5.4302

Our first update of 2023 is a smaller release focusing on bug fixes and some quality-of-life improvements to the game.
Additions:
Card Upgrades
- Players can now choose to upgrade a card by multiple levels at the same time.
- Players can choose a specific number of upgrade levels or “max” level, depending on their available XP/Coffee.
Bug Fixes:
General
- Fixed an issue in which the card upgrade process could fail if players tried to upgrade before their collection had completed loading.
Maps
- Fixed an input dead zone on The Once Lure map.
- Fixed incorrect Blue player keyhole orientation on Mount Blight map.
Replays
- Fixed an issue in which the “End Turn” button could appear while viewing a game replay.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a player name to disappear from the player avatar plank for several turns while viewing a replay.
Spectator Mode
- Fixed a visual flicker that occurred when players transitioned into spectating a game.
Stability
- Fixed assorted issues that could cause Arena game desyncs or potential game crashes.
Happy battling,
The Phobies Team
Changed files in this update