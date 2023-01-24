 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Phobies update for 24 January 2023

Update notes for Release 1.5.4302

Share · View all patches · Build 10335270 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our first update of 2023 is a smaller release focusing on bug fixes and some quality-of-life improvements to the game.

Additions:

Card Upgrades

  • Players can now choose to upgrade a card by multiple levels at the same time.
  • Players can choose a specific number of upgrade levels or “max” level, depending on their available XP/Coffee.
Bug Fixes:

General

  • Fixed an issue in which the card upgrade process could fail if players tried to upgrade before their collection had completed loading.

Maps

  • Fixed an input dead zone on The Once Lure map.
  • Fixed incorrect Blue player keyhole orientation on Mount Blight map.

Replays

  • Fixed an issue in which the “End Turn” button could appear while viewing a game replay.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause a player name to disappear from the player avatar plank for several turns while viewing a replay.

Spectator Mode

  • Fixed a visual flicker that occurred when players transitioned into spectating a game.

Stability

  • Fixed assorted issues that could cause Arena game desyncs or potential game crashes.

Happy battling,

The Phobies Team

Changed files in this update

Phobies Content Depot 1254131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link