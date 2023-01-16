 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 16 January 2023

0.5.10

Build 10335189

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Curse Weaver's Bound Agony now does 4% hp reduction with it also returning over time. (It stacks)
  • Fixed unintended interaction with 4th boss and hp reduction.
  • Fixed boss chest possibly appearing inside castle

Changed files in this update

Depot 2139441
