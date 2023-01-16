- Curse Weaver's Bound Agony now does 4% hp reduction with it also returning over time. (It stacks)
- Fixed unintended interaction with 4th boss and hp reduction.
- Fixed boss chest possibly appearing inside castle
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 16 January 2023
0.5.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
