Escape the Backrooms update for 16 January 2023

Hotfix #6

Hotfix #6

  • Fixed Level 94 achievement not being given
  • Fixed a bug where incorrect fuseboxes would show for some players
  • Added items at the Lights Out checkpoint room
  • Fixed a glitch where 2 people could climb a rope at once
  • Added a hint for players to sneak near Wretches
  • Fixed a bug where moths would sometimes always be agro
  • Added a hint for players to use valves to stop moths
  • Improved the description of Level 94 in The Hub
  • Fixed skin stealers being able to hear you through walls
  • Made it so hounds won't camp doors as often
  • Slightly decreased the hound stun cooldown in Normal mode
  • Slightly nerfed sanity loss in the hotel
  • Fixed some missing collisions in the Animated Kingdom
  • Prevented players from jumping on top of roller coaster carts
  • Hopefully possibly fixed voice chat crashes (maybe)???

