- Fixed Level 94 achievement not being given
- Fixed a bug where incorrect fuseboxes would show for some players
- Added items at the Lights Out checkpoint room
- Fixed a glitch where 2 people could climb a rope at once
- Added a hint for players to sneak near Wretches
- Fixed a bug where moths would sometimes always be agro
- Added a hint for players to use valves to stop moths
- Improved the description of Level 94 in The Hub
- Fixed skin stealers being able to hear you through walls
- Made it so hounds won't camp doors as often
- Slightly decreased the hound stun cooldown in Normal mode
- Slightly nerfed sanity loss in the hotel
- Fixed some missing collisions in the Animated Kingdom
- Prevented players from jumping on top of roller coaster carts
- Hopefully possibly fixed voice chat crashes (maybe)???
Escape the Backrooms update for 16 January 2023
Hotfix #6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
