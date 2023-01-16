 Skip to content

SailSim update for 16 January 2023

Scalability in Graphical Settings

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added and tweaked the scalability settings for quality in the Graphics menu.

Minor update but my small notebook was screaming when using it in full mode. Now you can turn down the settings if your hardware is not the latest.

