Neon Noodles #15 - The Metrics Update

Getting quite close to finalizing all the companion functionality (Steam friends' scores is the only major item left to implement).
Here's what's in this update:
- story tiers/tabs
- fourth metric (sum)
- metrics improvements - icons, visuals
- save file metrics details
- save file actions - create/copy/rename/delete
- new histograms visuals
- histograms in companion
- selection fixes in companion
- scrolling fixes for levels/tips/saves
- proper ending for demo
- layout menu labels
- performance pass (companion)
I hope you enjoy it :) As always, feedback here or in the discord is always welcome.
Changed files in this update