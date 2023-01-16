 Skip to content

Neon Noodles update for 16 January 2023

Neon Noodles #15 - The Metrics Update

Build 10335082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Getting quite close to finalizing all the companion functionality (Steam friends' scores is the only major item left to implement).

Here's what's in this update:

  • story tiers/tabs
  • fourth metric (sum)
  • metrics improvements - icons, visuals
  • save file metrics details
  • save file actions - create/copy/rename/delete
  • new histograms visuals
  • histograms in companion
  • selection fixes in companion
  • scrolling fixes for levels/tips/saves
  • proper ending for demo
  • layout menu labels
  • performance pass (companion)

I hope you enjoy it :) As always, feedback here or in the discord is always welcome.

