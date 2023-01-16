Neon Noodles #15 - The Metrics Update

Getting quite close to finalizing all the companion functionality (Steam friends' scores is the only major item left to implement).

Here's what's in this update:

story tiers/tabs

fourth metric (sum)

metrics improvements - icons, visuals

save file metrics details

save file actions - create/copy/rename/delete

new histograms visuals

histograms in companion

selection fixes in companion

scrolling fixes for levels/tips/saves

proper ending for demo

layout menu labels

performance pass (companion)

I hope you enjoy it :) As always, feedback here or in the discord is always welcome.