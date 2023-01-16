 Skip to content

Carth Playtest update for 16 January 2023

Carth Alpha 1.90a4

Share · View all patches · Build 10334954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

~Fixed issue with hatchet not equipping across network
~Fixed issue with new spells not working correctly
~Fixed a handful of misspelled crafting names
~Fixed Foundation recipe using correct items
~Added New spells obtained by certain feats

~Acid Arrow
~Acid Bolt
~Rift of Charisma
~Rift of Constitution
~Rift of Dexterity
~Rift of Intellect
~Rift of Strength
~Rift of Wisdom
~Shadow Armour
~Divine Push

~Added new talents to talent tree for casting classes

~Altered Elementalist: The power of the schism begins to aid your abilities to control elemental magic

~Altered Evocation: The power of the schism begins to aid your abilities to control evocation magic

~Path of Shadow: Following the path of shadow unlocks a part of the rift that is widely unknown at this part
A darker magic from places unseen or learned

~Divine: A Divine is a devout of one of the gods.The blessings bestowed from this powerful connection range in abilities and talents

~Divine Aid: Your gifts bestowed aim in the essential aid to yourself and your allies

~Oath of Battle: Sworn to your deity to hold true all they are in battle against your foes

~Otherworldly Pact: A pact with something beyond our world. What kind of deal is worth your soul. Is the power worth it for your deal with something from beyond the rifts?

~Blood Bound: Extending your Oath beyond your soul to your living body. You must pay in blood for the gifts bestowed

~Evocation Teachings: Begin learning the inter workings of Evocation magic

~Learned Scholar: Begin learning more capable abilities as a Scholar
From crafting, enchanting, wands, and scrolls only the studious can unlock these abilities

~Schism Aid: Begin learning the inter workings of spells that aid you and your allies

~Warden: The earliest teachings a Druidic Warden. The Wardens are protectors of the natural world and practice in its protection and blessings

~Druidic Teachings: Begin to follow the path of the druids. Harnessing the power of nature to protect and destroy

~Battle Warden: A Battle Warden is a hardened force to be reckoned with. Protecting the realms with sword and bow at any cost

Changed files in this update

