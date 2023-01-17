Build 1.2.1: A Minor Update with Critical Improvements

We are excited to announce the release of Build 1.2.1, a minor update that brings a number of critical improvements to our game.

In this update, we have addressed a bug related to dialogue that was preventing players from returning to the previous screen. This should provide a more seamless experience for our players.

We have also added a new flag that will cancel the dialogue if the player receives any hit. This will allow players to focus on the action and not miss any important information

We have also fixed an issue with the Rifle Scope that was preventing players from seeing long distances. This should improve the overall gameplay experience for our players.

We have also optimized the AI to prevent issues with the pathfinder when the user decides to jump on a table. This should provide a more fair and enjoyable experience for all players.

We understand that even minor updates can have a big impact on the game. We are committed to providing the best experience possible for our players, and we appreciate your continued support and feedback.

We hope you enjoy these new improvements and features. As always, please continue to share your feedback and suggestions with us so that we can continue to improve the game.