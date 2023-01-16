 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 16 January 2023

Improving texts and dialogues in the world

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Improved all dialogues in the game to fix the grammar and added a special flavor to characters' personalities.
-Fixed grammar in texts in other areas such are loading game tips or character stories.
-Expanded map 1KM to the west to prepare it for future content.
-Added UI message for when a player walks out demo map.

