-Fixed grammar in texts in other areas such are loading game tips or character stories.
-Expanded map 1KM to the west to prepare it for future content.
-Added UI message for when a player walks out demo map.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 16 January 2023
Improving texts and dialogues in the world
-Improved all dialogues in the game to fix the grammar and added a special flavor to characters' personalities.
