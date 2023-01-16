 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fabric Of Reality update for 16 January 2023

Small update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10334822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Just a small update, but it comes with 1 pretty interesting balance change.
You'll notice recycling and synergy stat points are now calculated differently ;)

Changes:

  • Increased the cursor speed for controllers, Hold the boost key to move it slowly
  • Fixed a bug where the tech tree would randomly scroll when using controller
  • You can now drag around the tech tree, instead of moving your cursor to the edges
  • You now gain gold for beating the final boss
  • Altered the formula used to calculate recycle and synergy stat points
  • Slightly moved up the synergy text to avoid clipping
  • Fixed a bug where insta-kill would not kill enemies on the critical error gamemode
  • Fixed a bug where some bosses wouldn't comply with practice mode rules
  • Updated the description for Fragile on the tech tree
  • Added new tips
  • Made Escape a universal pause key, even when controller schemes are enabled
  • Fixed a small visual bug in the menu
  • Added a button in the options to reset controls

Join the Discord to leave feedback, report bugs, or just join the community!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2166711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link