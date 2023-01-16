Hello everyone! Just a small update, but it comes with 1 pretty interesting balance change.
You'll notice recycling and synergy stat points are now calculated differently ;)
Changes:
- Increased the cursor speed for controllers, Hold the boost key to move it slowly
- Fixed a bug where the tech tree would randomly scroll when using controller
- You can now drag around the tech tree, instead of moving your cursor to the edges
- You now gain gold for beating the final boss
- Altered the formula used to calculate recycle and synergy stat points
- Slightly moved up the synergy text to avoid clipping
- Fixed a bug where insta-kill would not kill enemies on the critical error gamemode
- Fixed a bug where some bosses wouldn't comply with practice mode rules
- Updated the description for Fragile on the tech tree
- Added new tips
- Made Escape a universal pause key, even when controller schemes are enabled
- Fixed a small visual bug in the menu
- Added a button in the options to reset controls
