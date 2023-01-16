Share · View all patches · Build 10334822 · Last edited 16 January 2023 – 21:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! Just a small update, but it comes with 1 pretty interesting balance change.

You'll notice recycling and synergy stat points are now calculated differently ;)

Changes:

Increased the cursor speed for controllers, Hold the boost key to move it slowly

Fixed a bug where the tech tree would randomly scroll when using controller

You can now drag around the tech tree, instead of moving your cursor to the edges

You now gain gold for beating the final boss

Altered the formula used to calculate recycle and synergy stat points

Slightly moved up the synergy text to avoid clipping

Fixed a bug where insta-kill would not kill enemies on the critical error gamemode

Fixed a bug where some bosses wouldn't comply with practice mode rules

Updated the description for Fragile on the tech tree

Added new tips

Made Escape a universal pause key, even when controller schemes are enabled

Fixed a small visual bug in the menu

Added a button in the options to reset controls

Join the Discord to leave feedback, report bugs, or just join the community!