SailSim update for 16 January 2023

Minor adjustments and tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 10334799

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Did a lot of work on the dynamics this time. Also the throttle functions much smoother on Catalina 22.

Additionally adjusted some textures, colors and lighting to make things a bit more pleasing to the eye.

