Divine Hammer Buff, Mana Well Nerf, Mana Shield Nerf, Fixes

SKILLS
Divine Hammer
- Damage: 50% -> 60% Primary Weapon Damage
- Clarified tooltip to read that damage is dealt as Spell Damage.
- Hammers now increase their size when character size is increased, such as with Strength of Zabaoth.
Mana Well - Mana Regen: 30 -> 25
TALENTS
Mana Shield - Now caps at 50% of your Maximum Mana, down from 100%.
FIXED
Fixed interaction with Divine Hammer and Eviscerator
Fixed interaction with Magic Missile and Spire of Teurok
Fixed the effect Eyes of the Endless persisting after being removed
Fixed interaction with Guard and Binder's Multitool
Changed files in this update