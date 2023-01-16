Divine Hammer Buff, Mana Well Nerf, Mana Shield Nerf, Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10334753 · Last edited 16 January 2023 – 21:13:20 UTC by Wendy

SKILLS

Divine Hammer

Damage: 50% -> 60% Primary Weapon Damage

Clarified tooltip to read that damage is dealt as Spell Damage.

Hammers now increase their size when character size is increased, such as with Strength of Zabaoth.

Mana Well - Mana Regen: 30 -> 25

TALENTS

Mana Shield - Now caps at 50% of your Maximum Mana, down from 100%.

FIXED

Fixed interaction with Divine Hammer and Eviscerator

Fixed interaction with Magic Missile and Spire of Teurok

Fixed the effect Eyes of the Endless persisting after being removed

Fixed interaction with Guard and Binder's Multitool