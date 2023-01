Version 0.640

🎯 [Balance] On-hit procs can now trigger for conditions that inflict damage (every 2 seconds).

🎯 [Misc] A new Continuum Event modifier that increase the velocity of enemy bullets has been added.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with some caves having semi-transparent walls given high sensor ranges.

🎯 [Bug fix] Raycast-type weapons no longer pass through walls.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an incorrect faction designation for some enemies in an Uber Continuum Event.