Minor modifications and Chapter6-3 balance modification notice

The background of the clear screen in Chapter-6 was a toxic color, which has been corrected.

(There is a bug in TacticalNexus that causes the display to look strange when the screen is minimized, but I just realized from looking at the player's screenshots that it is not a bug caused by minimization, but by forgetting to update the background image. Sorry about that.)

In Chapter 6-3, a player has discovered a strategy that significantly improves the score we had expected.

We're sorry to say that this is the opposite of what we talked about the other day, but some strategies are so strong that it makes it a little less worthwhile to develop others, and to counteract score inflation, the following modifications will be made in the next few days.

(Probably it may be a drop in the bucket......)

◇Overscore will be increased from 2,500,000 to 5,000,000.

◇Life claymore in main stage changed to Auto weapon.

◇Jobskill:Golden feather will be increased from 30% to 20%, EXP gained by Tier 4~ Tier 10 enemies will be increased by 25%, and EXP gained by Tier 11 enemies will be decreased by 50%.

After the score is updated, the Sunstone gain will not be modified unless you "Update Highscore" or "Delete the corresponding file in the tmp1\wwdata\Medal folder and step on the Clear tile".

We hope you will feel free to use the Medal file as a sort of souvenir of completing the game in the current game balance.