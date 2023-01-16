 Skip to content

Sass VS Fash: Girlballs of Steel update for 16 January 2023

STEAM EARLY ACCESS UPDATE #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here the settings menu, at least for graphics and audio, has been completely fixed, and now you can properly set the video settings and quality and audio volume. Might not be perfect, but it should be decent now.

