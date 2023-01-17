 Skip to content

Disaster Band update for 17 January 2023

Update to 1.6.0.0

Build 10334682

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

A new small fix for you!

Added
  • Using green as default note color.
Fixed
  • Cleaned up memory of background track manually when unloading the 'Music Arena' and does not load background tracks to memory in lobby to prevent excessive RAM usage.
  • Set default maximum FPS to 60 to prevent GPUs from burning.
  • Switched description and credits of 'We wish you a merry Christmas'.
  • Load settings in splash screen to remove stuttering when opening the settings, the first time.
  • Accuracy Rating of player will no longer break when a song contains overlapping notes in a glissando (Happened in track from workshop).

