Update to 1.6.0.0

Hello!
A new small fix for you!
Added
- Using green as default note color.
Fixed
- Cleaned up memory of background track manually when unloading the 'Music Arena' and does not load background tracks to memory in lobby to prevent excessive RAM usage.
- Set default maximum FPS to 60 to prevent GPUs from burning.
- Switched description and credits of 'We wish you a merry Christmas'.
- Load settings in splash screen to remove stuttering when opening the settings, the first time.
- Accuracy Rating of player will no longer break when a song contains overlapping notes in a glissando (Happened in track from workshop).
Changed files in this update