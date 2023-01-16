Chapter 17 - Update 0.33a Performance + Translation

Welcome back in the new year!

As you know, this project has been planned for 5 years, because thanks to our cooperation with you, the list of ideas has grown considerably longer than the original and literally everything has changed - including the developer.

In the last post, we informed you that we need about 7 months, to go through the next two points on the road-map.

0.34 - All found bugs fixed, Fast travel from certain places with carts, water buckets and wine skin to fill in the river, return of the bigger premade buildings.

0.35 - Added community suggestions like 3rd person, controller support, numbers on hot bars, turning off head bob etc. Level system based on doing an activity. Life AI or pre-built buildings so that those non-builders can also enjoy the magnificent knight mansions.

Early Access

This is a very specific state of the game. Where the player has to show a lot of trust in the developer that the developer will not abandon the project and the developer often has to grit his teeth reading unflattering comments, even though he knows the product is not even halfway there.

However, it's this specific form that allows us to stay on top of things with you and ultimately deliver a game that we will all be proud of.

Let me remind you again that this is version 0.33, a very early alpha. This means that a great many things will be added and a lot of activities will be smoothed out. And again thank you for your support, all of you who understand this, support us strongly, and cheer.

I am less active in interacting with you

It costs a lot of time to make a game, so I just can't write back to everyone, but I'm reading, checking the recordings, and looking for what annoys you in the game so that we don't duplicate these mistakes in the next update.

And again, many thanks to Bender, Skinny, JoeFried, Han solo, Mad Kitty, Oberonu, Opi-Alt for all the hard work in building our comunity in particular on discord - https://discord.gg/Vy3amSjDfT you are welcome whether for help or to submit your ideas/needs

Trouble with castle construction

Due to the fact that there is no possibility of terraforming in the project (we are considering the possibility of adding this to the game. It is recommended that you begin castle construction by laying the foundations in the construction area.

Towers

To add towers to the walls you need to start with a proper connector for either the round tower or the diamond tower. Unfortunately, at this point a tower can be a connector between walls, a corner, or a junction, there is no possibility of other snap towers.

Player castle projects

Sn4keeye



Bender



2 gameplays

[previewyoutube=QXmxFg_Pal0;full] ]

[previewyoutube=O8Nhx7suMOI;full] ]

The next update will be in a month - February 16. For the duration of the code repair I will give up on 2-weekly updates because I don't want to pester you with messages like hey we're alive, unless you really want it then let me know

Patch notes 0.33a Performance + translation

Elimination of Crashes caused by animal spawn optimization logic

Changes to animal spawn logic so that animals do not fall from the sky but are born on the ground

Disappearing mouse after death in co-op for client

Missing German translations

Polish Translation

If there's anything missing in them let us know. (except the traders there is a bug preventing the translation to appear in it)

fixed icons for stone mason items

dialogue UI optimization (little performance fix nothing seeable for the player)

Trade UI optimization (little performance fix nothing seeable for the player)

AI performance optimization, eliminating unsued tasks, – first step on bringing them back and adding AI life

Animal AI animation performance optimization – another little step to make the game more fluent.

A fix in an AI optimization tool, to make it more efficient – Another little step in performance fixes.

Gathering points (Villages, quarries etc.) several performance fixes

Network performance fix – changing the AI state „checker” to only server insted of server and client

Border logic (preventing you from going over the map) – Performance update

„Water box” Logic responsible for drinking and slow water movement – performance update

Removed particle from digging clay – it was not nice but was giving a big performance hit.

Save function performance optimization – removing not important data from the save system

Well except the crashes fixed, this period will be not very fascinating for you as gamers but in few months you will feel a big difference in the game performance and we will be able to deliver the full road-map.

It will be focused on fixing new problems you report during the month(hopefully not the crashes anymore), more performance fixes, Co-op fixes, but it's main focus will be on making the game UI and building system more transparent.

Because we have around 600 items and buildings possibilities in game, but I see, a lot of them are known by maybe 15% of the players.

Your humble scribe and developer

Sartorian