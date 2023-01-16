Version 0.0.8.1

Minor Bug Fixes from previous version
-Fixed quest bug when multiple quests would bug game
-Cleaned up particle code to be more performance friendly
-Modified quest text for improved story cohesion
I am currently working on a process to make updates not require players to restart their progress in the game. Since this is not a priority over developing new content, this plan will be moved to the backburner for some time while development continues.
Thank you for your support!
Changed files in this update