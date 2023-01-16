New update

New art work for Power Pool cards
- Great sword of azangalo
- Dagger of the mystic
- Blessed stone of kalosi
Balancing for Legends and Power Pool
- Legend base stats have been balanced across all legends
- Power Pool stats have been balanced
- Major changes to a few Power Pool cards
AI Balancing
- AI teams will now Rush into player front line when able to do so
AI Updating
- AI cards will now be removed from the board on defeat
- AI will no longer wait out the full reaction time when being targeted
- Offline mode game 3 will no longer wait for players
Minor game updates
- All legend cards must now be placed on the field before moving to first draw
- Power Pool card now have a limit on amount able to be in single deck
