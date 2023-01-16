New update

 Skip to content

Forgotten Legends Playtest update for 16 January 2023

Forgotten Legends Playtest update for 16 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New art work for Power Pool cards

  • Great sword of azangalo
  • Dagger of the mystic
  • Blessed stone of kalosi

Balancing for Legends and Power Pool

  • Legend base stats have been balanced across all legends
  • Power Pool stats have been balanced
  • Major changes to a few Power Pool cards

AI Balancing

  • AI teams will now Rush into player front line when able to do so

AI Updating

  • AI cards will now be removed from the board on defeat
  • AI will no longer wait out the full reaction time when being targeted
  • Offline mode game 3 will no longer wait for players

Minor game updates

  • All legend cards must now be placed on the field before moving to first draw
  • Power Pool card now have a limit on amount able to be in single deck

